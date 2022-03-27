Left Menu

Preparation for Women's CWC semis couldn't have been better: SA skipper Sune Luus

South Africa skipper Sune Luus expressed happiness after her side defeated India in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash on Sunday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:25 IST
Team South Africa in action against India (Photo/CSA-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

South Africa skipper Sune Luus expressed happiness after her side defeated India in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana and captain Mithali Raj's brilliant fifty went in vain as South Africa defeated India with three wickets in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup, here at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

"We're extremely happy, also for du Preez, for getting a fifty. She has worked hard for it after struggling early- this is how the semis is going to be (in terms of a contest), the preparation for the same couldn't have been any better. Coming into a D/N game, the experience should be good for the team," said Sune Luus in a post-match presentation. "I am very happy for her (on Lara Goodall), the way she supported Laura (Wolvaardt), all this will keep us good coming into the semis. I think the South Africans can be very proud of us, the way we played, the calm and the trust - it's something we can be thrilled about," he added.

With this win, South Africa ended India's campaign at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and set up their semi-final clash against unbeaten Australia. Defending 275 for a spot in the semi-finals, India found themselves in a struggle with South Africa who chased the total down in a hard fought-fight. (ANI)

