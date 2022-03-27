Left Menu

Cycling-Colbrelli returns to Italy after collapse during race

Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli has returned to his home country after he required defibrillation following a collapse at the end of opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya race in Spain, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Sunday. Colbrelli, 31, was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews in a tight finish and fell to the ground after crossing the line on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:36 IST
Sonny Colbrelli Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli has returned to his home country after he required defibrillation following a collapse at the end of opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya race in Spain, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Sunday. Colbrelli, 31, was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews in a tight finish and fell to the ground after crossing the line on Monday. He suffered from an unstable cardiac arrhythmia.

"Sonny Colbrelli returned to Italy after being transferred from the Hospital Universitari de Girona yesterday," a team statement said. "Further examinations will be carried out in the upcoming days in an Italian center of excellence for the diagnosis and therapy of cardiovascular diseases."

