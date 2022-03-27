Ishan Kishan's blistering 81 not out guides MI to 177/5 against DC
Ishan Kishan hit a brisk unbeaten 81 as Mumbai Indians scored 177 for 5 against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Sent in to bat, Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma (41) shared 67 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the total.
For DC, Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets for 18 runs.
Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 177 for 5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81 not out, Rohit Sharma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18).
