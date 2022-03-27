Rahul hails Indian women's cricket team for fighting till end after its WC campaign ends

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed the Indian womens cricket team for fighting till the end after it suffered a heart-breaking defeat against South Africa to crash out of the Womens World Cup.I applaud TeamIndia led by MRaj03 Mithali Raj for fighting till the end.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 18:54 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed the Indian women's cricket team for fighting till the end after it suffered a heart-breaking defeat against South Africa to crash out of the Women's World Cup.

''I applaud #TeamIndia led by @M_Raj03 (Mithali Raj) for fighting till the end. Their #CWC22 journey embodied the team's never say die spirit. Wishing you all the best for your future battles,'' Gandhi tweeted.

India crashed out of the Women's World Cup after suffering a three-wicket defeat against South Africa in a must-win league-stage game that went down to the wire in New Zealand's Christchurch on Sunday.

Smriti Mandhana (71), Shafali Verma (53) and skipper Mithali Raj (68) struck half-centuries, setting the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven at the Hagley Oval.

Despite India's average bowling and fielding, the match went the full distance with off-spinner Deepti Sharma needing to defend seven runs in the final over, but South Africa won on the last ball.

