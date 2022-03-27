Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Punjab Kings' new skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

RCB also have a new captain in Faf du Plessis for this season.

The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)