IPL 2022: Punjab Kings win toss and choose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first against Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match-3 of the Indian Premier League 2022 played here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan before the match said: "The process has been very good because I have been practising well. We have a balanced side and we are looking forward to this challenge to turn it into a good opportunity. After being experienced you just get clarity. I look to up my skillset and I only look to keep my body fit. I know what to do in a match and I just look to back myself. I love the game and I have been playing for years. I don't need an alarm clock to get up, I love to wake up and come here."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(WK), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

