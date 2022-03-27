Rajiv Sethu picks up five more points in Asia Road Racing championship

India's Rajiv Sethu finished 12th to secure five points, while his IDEMITSU Honda Racing India teammate Senthil Kumar ended up a spot lower to score three points in the second race of the AP250 class in the opening round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here on Sunday.

After a 13th place finish in the first race, Sethu started the second race from 13th on the grid and paced up in the initial five laps and moved up a spot. He rode a steady race till the chequered flag to finish 11th at the Buriram International Circuit. After round 1, Sethu has eight points in his kitty.

''Today my entire focus was to maintain steady performance and grab more points for the team. I made a great start and overtook two riders. This round has helped us to test our strategies and make further improvements on the track. I am confident that in the next rounds, I will be able to push harder and secure positions in the top bunch,'' Sethu said after the race.

Meanwhile, Senthil after crashing out in lap four in the first race, performed creditably to take 13th spot. Starting 16th in a grid of 17 riders, he got off to a good start and climbed to 13th in the middle of the 10-lap race. He held off the competition to finish 13th and grabbed three points, his best performance to date in the event.

In the Thailand Talent Cup (TTC) 2022, India's teenaged rider Sarthak Chavan garnered 9 points with a 7th place finish in the second race of his debut season at the meet.

At the end of round 1 of TTC, the 15-year old rider has 13 points having picked up four on Saturday.

