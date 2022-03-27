IPL 2022: Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel script stunning turnaround win for DC against MI

Fighting knocks from Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel helped Delhi Capitals in defeating Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets in the Indian Premier League 2022 clash on Sunday. At the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel played unbeaten knocks of 48 and 38 respectively as Delhi chased the target of 178 with 10 balls left to play.

Capitals who needed 75 off 42 at one point looked deep in trouble when Shardul Thakur became the sixth wicket to fall soon after. But they weren't done yet as Patel and Yadav pulled off a coup to gather points for Capitals. Earlier, knocks from Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to a total of 177/5 in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 178, Delhi got off to a bad start as they lost three wickets inside the first six overs. Murugan Ashwin was the pick for Rohit Sharma as bowler removed Tim Seifert for 21 and Mandeep Singh in his first over for Mumbai Indians. In the very next over which was the 5th of the innings, Tymal Mills sent DC captain Rishabh Pant back in the hut. With a short length delivery just outside off stump, Pant looked to cut over point but got the outside edge that travelled straight to Tim David at third man. Delhi's score read 46/3 after the first powerplay.

Lalit Yadav then joined opener, Prithvi Shaw, on the crease as both batters kept runs clocking for Delhi. With DC looking to gain momentum in the middle overs, Basil Thampi struck twice in the 10th over to dismantle the chase of Capitals. Thampi first sent set opener, Prithvi Shaw, for 38 and then packed the bags of Rovman Powell in the same over. Thampi struck again in the 14th over to remove dangerous-looking Shardul Thakur for 22. MI bowler got his third wicket of the day as Thakur went for the pull but the ball was fuller for the shot and hence got the top edge that went to Rohit Sharma at covers.

Axar Patel then joined Lalit Yadav in the middle and both batters valiantly took the charge against MI bowlers as Delhi needed 28 runs from 18 balls. The 18th over proved vital as Patel and Yadav smashed Daniel Sams for 24 runs which included three mammoth sixes as Delhi ended any hope of Mumbai.

In the second ball of the penultimate over Patel smashed Jasprit Bumrah to four and Capitals took the honours and grabbed all the points. Put in to bat first, Mumbai Indians amassed a total of 177/5 in their assigned twenty overs as Ishan Kishan who was bought for Rs 15.25 crore in IPL Auction by five-time champions smashed an unbeaten 81 while skipper Rohit played a crucial knock of 41. For Delhi, spinner Kuldeep Yadav stole the limelight as he scalped three wickets and Khaleel Ahmed took two.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 177/5 (Ishan Kishan 81*, Rohit Sharma 41; Kuldeep Yadav 3-18) vs Delhi Capitals 179/6 (Lalit Yadav 48*, Axar Patel 38*; Basil Thampi 3-35). (ANI)

