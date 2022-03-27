Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Sindhu on winning Swiss Open

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:18 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open, saying her accomplishments inspire the youth of India.

Sindhu clinched her second women's singles title of the season with a straight game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Basel on Sunday.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth seeded Busanan 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Swiss Open 2022. Her accomplishments inspire the youth of India. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours.'' PTI KR CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

