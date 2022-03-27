Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies need 28 runs to beat England and win three-test series

Leach was caught behind from a thin edge for four, off 55 balls, though it needed a review after the umpire gave a not out decision, leaving England all out for 120. Kyle Mayers finished with impressive figures of 5-18. The first two tests were drawn on flat pitches in Antigua and Barbados. England were the better team overall in both matches, without being able to turn their advantage into victory.

West Indies needs 28 runs in their second innings to beat England in the deciding test of the series in Grenada on Sunday. After resuming with a lead of only 10 runs and two wickets in hand, England added 17 to their overnight score, stout resistance by Jack Leach merely a stay of execution as Kemar Roach picked up both wickets.

He broke a stubborn partnership with his first ball of the morning, having Chris Woakes caught brilliantly one-handed by Jason Holder at leg-slip for 19. Leach was caught behind from a thin edge for four, off 55 balls, though it needed a review after the umpire gave a not out decision, leaving England all out for 120.

Kyle Mayers finished with impressive figures of 5-18. The first two tests were drawn on flat pitches in Antigua and Barbados.

England were the better team overall in both matches, without being able to turn their advantage into victory.

