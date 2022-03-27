PM Modi congratulates PV Sindhu on winning Swiss Open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu, on winning the women's singles title of Swiss Open 2022. "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Swiss Open 2022. Her accomplishments inspire the youth of India. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours," said PM Narendra Modi in a tweet.

The double Olympic medallist Indian defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes. With this win, Sindhu now has a head-to-head record of 16-1 against the Thai player.

This is Sindhu's second Super 300 title of the year. She has won Syed Modi International back in January. (ANI)

