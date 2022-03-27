Left Menu

RCB post 205 for 2 against Punjab Kings

Brief Scores Royal Challengers Bangalore 205 for 2 in 20 overs Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41 not out, Dinesh Karthik 32 not out Rahul Chahar 122, Arshdeep Singh 131.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:20 IST
RCB post 205 for 2 against Punjab Kings
Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 205 for 2 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 57-ball 88 while Virat Kohli made 41 not out as the duo shared 118 runs for the second wicket. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quick fire 32 not out off 14 balls.

For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh took a wicket apiece. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205 for 2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41 not out, Dinesh Karthik 32 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/22, Arshdeep Singh 1/31).

