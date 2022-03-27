Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins 3rd professional bout with TKO

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra won his third professional bout by clinching a Technical Knockout (TKO) against local Brandon Sandoval in Plant City, Florida.

The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist Jangra, who had turned professional in March last year, prevailed by TKO in the lightweight (61kg) category.

Jangra, who is a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championship, dominated the bout with poise and effective punching.

After the first round, a minor dust-up occurred with Sandoval landing a flush shot after the bell rang. Jangra used his size, reach, and speed advantage to control the contest.

Sandoval retired on the stool before the bell rang for the fourth round.

Jangra remains unbeaten in his nascent three-bout professional career. He had defeated USA's Devon Lira and Argentina's Luciano Ramos in his first two bouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)