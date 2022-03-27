Left Menu

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals in Match-2 of the Indian Premier League 2022 being played here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals
As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh.

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh.

It turned out to be a forgettable day for Rohit Sharma as his side lost the match by four wickets to Delhi Capitals and he also faced a hefty fine for maintaining a slow over-rate. (ANI)

