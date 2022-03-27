Sports News Roundup: Host Raptors rout Pacers in fire-delayed game; Saudi GP marshal removed after anti-Hamilton tweet and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Saudi GP marshal removed after anti-Hamilton tweet

A Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marshal has been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean's fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One's governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.

NBA roundup: Host Raptors rout Pacers in fire-delayed game

Following the evacuation of the audience and a delay of more than an hour, the Toronto Raptors completed a 131-91 rout of the visiting Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. An issue with an arena speaker resulted in a small electrical fire beginning in the first quarter in the game at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto Fire Service officials called for the evacuation of the capacity crowd, and the teams left the court with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38.

Cycling-Girmay becomes first Eritrean to win World Tour race

Biniam Girmay became the first rider from Eritrea to win a cycling World Tour (elite) race when he prevailed in the Ghent-Wevelgem classic on Sunday. The Intermarche-Wanty Gobert rider beat France's Christophe Laporte (Jumbo Visma) and Belgian Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) after he and three other riders attacked 24 kilometres from the finish.

Cycling-Martin auctions Olympic silver medal to aid Ukrainian children

Cyclist Tony Martin will auction his silver medal from the 2012 London Olympics to raise money for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the German said on Sunday. After more than four weeks of fighting, the conflict has killed thousands of people, sent nearly 3.8 million abroad and driven more than half of Ukraine's children from their homes, according to the United Nations.

Tennis-'No War': Russia's Zvonareva sends message at Miami Open

Russian Vera Zvonareva sent a message for peace during her 6-1 6-4 third-round loss to American Danielle Collins at the Miami Open on Saturday, donning a visor with the words "No War" scrawled on the side. The gesture comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24 in the largest assault on a European state since 1945 that prompted outrage and broad sanctions from the United States and its allies.

Soccer-Portugal fans scramble for World Cup playoff tickets

The 50,000 tickets for Tuesday's decisive World Cup playoff between Portugal and North Macedonia at Porto's Dragao stadium sold out in hours with fans desperate to watch their team bid for a place at this year's global tournament. Big queues formed at the stadium's box offices and a major supermarket chain around the country and many fans were left disappointed at being unable to get tickets for 10 to 15 euros.

Motor racing-Saudi GP would have been cancelled if security threat - sports minister

Saudi Arabian authorities would have called off the Gulf kingdom's Formula One race if there had been any security threat to the event after an attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on an oil storage facility near the track in Jeddah, the country's sports minister said. The Houthi group on Friday said it had launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities.

Curtis Blaydes TKO's Chris Daukaus via punches in Ohio

Curtis Blaydes landed an impressive technical knockout of Chris Daukaus 17 seconds into the second round of their main event Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Columbus, Ohio. Blaydes (16-3) is known as a wrestler, but instead of a takedown, he used his punches to defeat Daukaus (12-5).

Tennis-Defending Miami champion Hurkacz advances, Medvedev stops Murray, Osaka gets walkover

Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 17 aces to topple France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 and keep his title defence going at the Miami Open on Saturday as world number two Daniil Medvedev sent twice winner Andy Murray packing and Naomi Osaka advanced on a walkover. Rinderknech was unable to convert his sole break point in the first set and lost the momentum altogether after the tiebreak, as the 10th-ranked Pole won the first four games of the second set of their second-round clash.

Soccer-U.S. must stay focused for Panama World Cup qualifier says coach

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter is urging his players to stay "in the moment" ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at home to Panama with a shot at reaching the finals on the line. The U.S. battled to a 0-0 draw away to Mexico on Thursday and sit three points behind leaders Canada in the CONCACAF group standings. They are tied with Mexico on 22 points but are above them in second place on goal difference.