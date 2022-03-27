Cricket-England's Wood undergoes elbow surgery
England fast bowler Mark Wood has undergone surgery on the right elbow for an injury suffered in the first test against the West Indies in Antigua earlier this month, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday. Wood, 32, did not feature in the last two matches of the three-test series, which was claimed 1-0 by the West Indies with a crushing 10-wicket victory in Grenada earlier on Sunday. The injury also ruled Wood out of the Indian Premier League.
"The surgery removed bone and scar tissue to address an impingement problem that was causing pain in his elbow when bowling," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/2552086/mark-wood-injury-update. "He will now commence rehabilitation with the ECB and Durham. A date for his return to play will be established in due course."
