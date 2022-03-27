Left Menu

Scotland's Ferguson wins Qatar Masters after strong finish

PTI | Doha | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:52 IST
Scotland's Ewen Ferguson finished his final round with a flourish to secure victory at the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on Sunday.

Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead of the European tour event between them for most of day but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious.

Ferguson's closing 70 took him to a 7-under 281 for the tournament and earned him a one-shot victory ahead of playing partner Chase Hanna.

Meronk and Marcus Kinhult were another shot back in joint third, with Jordan in a large group on 4 under after his 76.

“That's for my mum. I know she'll be watching at home crying. Happy Mother's Day to all the mums, especially mine,'' Ferguson said.

“My mum, dad, sister and brother and all my family gave me everything to try and get to this moment and it's an absolute dream come true.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

