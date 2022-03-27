Soccer-Adli ruled out for rest of season as Leverkusen's injury crisis deepens

Left Menu

Bayer Leverkusen's Amine Adli has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ligament injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. Adli, 21, joined Leverkusen from Toulouse in August last year and has scored four goals and made four assists for the German club in 34 appearances this season. In more positive news from the treatment room, Leverkusen said that Wirtz had undergone a successful operation on his left knee.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:22 IST
Bayer Leverkusen's Amine Adli has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ligament injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. Adli tore a ligament in his right leg while on international duty with France Under-21s.

He is the latest of a string of injury setbacks for the club, with Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick, Jeremie Frimpong and Timothy Fosu-Mensah all being ruled out of action in recent weeks. Adli, 21, joined Leverkusen from Toulouse in August last year and has scored four goals and made four assists for the German club in 34 appearances this season.

In more positive news from the treatment room, Leverkusen said that Wirtz had undergone a successful operation on his left knee. "The first important step on the way to his comeback has been made," Leverkusen said in a statement. "Wirtz will initially remain in Innsbruck following the operation and then return to Leverkusen for his rehab."

Third-placed Leverkusen are on course to return to the Champions League next season, but just three points separate them from the chasing duo of RB Leipzig and Freiburg in the hunt for a top-four spot.

