Punjab Kings beat RCB by 5 wickets

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:29 IST
Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The Punjab side chased down a huge target of 206 with six balls to spare in a thrilling high-scoring match. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 43 each up the order, while M Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith remained not out on 24 and 25 respectively as Punjab reached 208 for 5 in 19 overs.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/59. Earlier, RCB posted 205 for 2 after being asked to bat. Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 57-ball 88, while Virat Kohli made 41 not out as the duo shared 118 runs for the second wicket. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quick fire 32 not out off 14 balls.

For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh took a wicket apiece. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205 for 2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41 not out, Dinesh Karthik 32 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/22, Arshdeep Singh 1/31). Punjab Kings: 208 for 5 in 19 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 43, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/59).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

