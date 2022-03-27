Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham defender Davies withdraws from Wales squad

Wales defender Ben Davies has returned to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their friendly against Czech Republic next week, the country's soccer federation (FAW) said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wales defender Ben Davies has returned to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their friendly against Czech Republic next week, the country's soccer federation (FAW) said on Sunday. Davies, 28, played in Thursday's 2-1 win over Austria in their World Cup playoff semi-final as Wales moved a step closer to their first finals appearance in 64 years.

Robert Page's Wales will face Czech Republic on Tuesday and FAW said in a statement that all other players will be available for the match but did not specify if Davies had sustained an injury. Wales' playoff final will be held in Cardiff in June where they will take on either Scotland or Ukraine, whose qualifier was delayed following Russia's invasion of their neighbour.

Tottenham will return to Premier League action on April 3 when they host Newcastle United.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

