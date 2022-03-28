Left Menu

IPL 2022: Need to have belief of winning title, feels PBKS' Odean Smith

After thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash, Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Odean Smith said that his side needs to have the belief to win the title.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-03-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 08:45 IST
Punjab Kings all-rounder Odean Smith (Photo/Punjab Kings-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash, Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Odean Smith said that his side needs to have the belief to win the title. PBKS scored 208/5 in 19 overs in reply to RCB's 205/2 to register a five-wicket win in Match-3 of the IPL 2022 played here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

"We were stressing on having a good start. We just needed to have that belief. Didn't go so well with the bowling. I need to work on a few things. Batting was good as I helped my team to win," said Odean Smith in a post-match presentation. "It was all about execution and I couldn't and that's why it went haywire. Punjab hasn't won the title so far but we need to have the belief. We watched '14 peaks', 13 remain for us," he added.

Faf du Plessis' 88-run knock off 57-balls and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 41 off 29 balls went on to set a massive target for Punjab but Mayank Agarwal led side chased down the target in 19 overs. Odean Smith also bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for scoring an unbeaten 25 from eight balls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

