Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Sinner survives five match points in Miami, Gauff, Norrie advance; Motor racing-Hamilton gutted after salvaging a solitary point from Saudi Grand Prix and more

Tennis-Sinner survives five match points in Miami, Gauff, Norrie advance

Jannik Sinner saved five match points before advancing past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7 7-5 7-5 in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, while second seed Alexander Zverev enjoyed a much smoother path to the last 16. Carreno Busta had Sinner on the ropes in the 10th game of the second set, nearly breaking him for the match before the Italian recovered to hold serve and convert on a chance in the next game.

Motor racing-Hamilton gutted after salvaging a solitary point from Saudi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton described his slog to the final points-paying position at the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday as "gutting" but the seven-time champion vowed to keep up the fight. The sport's most successful driver with 103 wins, Hamilton was heard asking his engineer if his 10th-place finish offered any reward, as he found himself racing in unfamiliar territory on his return to the track at which he claimed his most recent win last December.

NBA roundup: Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving's home debut

LaMelo Ball scored 33 points and handed out nine assists, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 119-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night to spoil Kyrie Irving's first home game of the season. Ball scored 18 points and hit five of his seven 3-pointers during the third quarter when the Hornets (39-36) outscored the Nets 37-29 after trailing by 14 almost midway through the second quarter. Ball made 10 of 21 shots from the field and hit seven of Charlotte's 17 3-pointers.

Golf-Scheffler caps meteoric rise to world number one with Match Play win

Scottie Scheffler capped a meteoric rise from obscurity to world number one by winning the WGC-Match Play in Texas on Sunday. Scheffler soundly beat fellow American Kevin Kisner 4&3 in the final at Austin Country Club.

Soccer-Portugal fans scramble for World Cup playoff tickets

The 50,000 tickets for Tuesday's decisive World Cup playoff between Portugal and North Macedonia at Porto's Dragao stadium sold out in hours with fans desperate to watch their team bid for a place at this year's global tournament. Big queues formed at the stadium's box offices and a major supermarket chain around the country and many fans were left disappointed at being unable to get tickets for 10 to 15 euros.

Motor racing-World champion Verstappen snatches first win of the season

Formula One champion Max Verstappen roared past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to snatch a last-gasp first win of the season at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of the Monegasque under the floodlights at the speedy Jeddah Corniche circuit, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third.

Tennis-Kyrgios gives credit to Osaka in tackling his demons

Nick Kyrgios on Sunday credited four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka for helping him to deal with his inner demons. After the Australian produced a clinical display to dispatch Italy's Fabio Fognini in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, he once again opened up about the mental struggles he had endured over the past few years.

Spring training roundup: Aaron Judge powers Yankees past Pirates

Aaron Judge had two home runs among his three hits as the New York Yankees powered their way to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Tampa, Fla. Josh Donaldson, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez also hit home runs for the Yankees to pick up right-handed starter Gerrit Cole, who gave up four runs (three earned) and four hits in two innings. He struck out five.

Soccer-Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi while they can

Argentine football fans should enjoy Lionel Messi while they can and stop worrying about whether the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will retire from international soccer after this year's World Cup in Qatar, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Sunday. "We have to enjoy him now, not think about the future and what is going to happen," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Tuesday's qualifier away to Ecuador.

Soccer-Canada beat Jamaica to end 36-year World Cup finals drought

Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for just the second time on Sunday, beating Jamaica 4-0 to book their ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and heartache. While Canada celebrated, Mexico and the United States will have to wait to learn their fate despite picking up wins along with Costa Rica, who also kept their Qatar hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)