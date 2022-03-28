Left Menu

Australian Rules-Fan returns Franklin's 1,000th AFL goal ball

Sydney Swans forward Lance "Buddy" Franklin has been reunited with the ball he used to kick his 1,000th career goal in the Australian Rules top flight after a supporter who caught it returned it to him on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 11:59 IST
Australian Rules-Fan returns Franklin's 1,000th AFL goal ball
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sydney Swans forward Lance "Buddy" Franklin has been reunited with the ball he used to kick his 1,000th career goal in the Australian Rules top flight after a supporter who caught it returned it to him on Monday. Thousands of Swans fans swamped the Sydney Cricket Ground in celebration on Friday when the 35-year-old became the first player in 26 years -- and the sixth overall -- to reach the landmark figure.

Alex Wheeler, a Swans fan in the crowd on Friday, said that he sustained bruises as he caught the ball before rushing out of the SCG and heading home to keep it safe. "I had a few stubbies that night and went to the pub after, but got paranoid that someone would get it from my house so went home pretty early. It was always my intention to get it back to the Swans and Buddy," Wheeler told reporters.

A delighted Franklin reflected on his landmark goal, which came after a run of injuries over the years. "It was just a special moment to have those people who have been through everything with me for the last 18 years," Franklin said. "It meant the world to me to have them there.

"I was lapping it up (the attention from fans) to be honest, there was a little bit of carrying on ... It was just a special moment, I absolutely loved it." Wheeler received a pair of boots, a Swans jersey, and another ball, all signed by Franklin, in return for the ball.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022