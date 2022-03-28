Left Menu

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:28 IST
DC player Marsh injures ahead of ODI series in Pakistan, question mark on his availability for IPL
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (Photo/ iplt20.com) Image Credit: ANI
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's availability for IPL side Delhi Capitals this season was on Monday rendered doubtful after he suffered a hip flexor injury which has all but ruled him out of the upcoming ODI series in Pakistan.

Marsh, who was bought for a whopping Rs 6.5 crore in the IPL auction, was to join Delhi Capitals on April 6 after the end of Pakistan white-ball series but his availability will now depend on the degree of his injury.

Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch said here on Monday that Marsh's scans has been sent for examination after he sustained the injury during a high-intensity fielding drill on Sunday. ''He's (Marsh) injured his hip flexor, we think, at training. We are going to have to wait and see what that looks like but I don't think he'll be available for the series based on how he was feeling yesterday,'' Finch told reporters.

''He sustained that in a fielding drill, it was a high intensity, lateral movement drill and he bent down to pick it up one handed and went to throw and felt a twinge.'' The three-match ODI series against Pakistan begins on Tuesday. After the ODIs, the lone T20I will be played on April 5.

The 30-year-old Marsh has been one of Australia's best white-ball players in recent times. He was a member of Australia's T20 World Cup winning side last year, scoring an unbeaten 77 in the final against New Zealand to help Australia clinch their maiden title.

Last year, Marsh broke the Australian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year, pummelling 627 runs at 36.88.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

