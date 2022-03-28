Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shouldn't have played today, Azarenka says after quitting in Miami; NHL roundup: Penguins hang 11 goals on Red Wings and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Shouldn't have played today, Azarenka says after quitting in Miami

Victoria Azarenka said her personal life had been "extremely stressful" in recent weeks and that she should not have played at the Miami Open on Sunday after the former world number one retired against 16-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova. Wildcard Fruhvirtova was leading 6-2 3-0 when the 32-year-old Azarenka informed the chair umpire that she was done and left the court.

NHL roundup: Penguins hang 11 goals on Red Wings

Evgeni Malkin had a hat trick plus an assist Sunday as the Pittsburgh Penguins clobbered the visiting Detroit Red Wings 11-2 to set a team-high for goals this season. Also for Pittsburgh, Teddy Blueger added a goal and three assists; Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and two assists; Jeff Carter and Danton Heinen notched a goal and an assist, and Kasperi Kapanen and Brian Boyle scored.

Tennis-Sinner survives five match points in Miami, Gauff, Norrie advance

Jannik Sinner saved five match points before advancing past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7 7-5 7-5 in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, while second seed Alexander Zverev enjoyed a much smoother path to the last 16. Carreno Busta had Sinner on the ropes in the 10th game of the second set, nearly breaking him for the match before the Italian recovered to hold serve and convert on a chance in the next game.

Motor racing-Hamilton gutted after salvaging solitary point from Saudi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton described his slog to the final points-paying position at the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday as "gutting" but the seven-time champion vowed to keep up the fight. The sport's most successful driver with 103 wins, Hamilton was heard asking his engineer if his 10th-place finish offered any reward, as he found himself racing in unfamiliar territory on his return to the track at which he claimed his most recent win last December.

NBA roundup: Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving's home debut

LaMelo Ball scored 33 points and handed out nine assists, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 119-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night to spoil Kyrie Irving's first home game of the season. Ball scored 18 points and hit five of his seven 3-pointers during the third quarter, when the Hornets (39-36) outscored the Nets 37-29 after trailing by 14 almost midway through the second quarter. Ball made 10 of 21 shots from the field and hit seven of Charlotte's 17 3-pointers.

Reports: Albert Pujols returning to Cardinals

First baseman Albert Pujols won three Most Valuable Player awards in his 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, and after 10 seasons in Southern California, Pujols is apparently returning to St. Louis. Several media outlets reported Sunday night that Pujols and the Cardinals have settled on a one-year contract that is worth $2.5 million.

Motor racing-World champion Verstappen snatches first win of the season

Formula One champion Max Verstappen roared past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to snatch a last-gasp first win of the season at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of the Monegasque under the floodlights at the speedy Jeddah Corniche circuit, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third.

Tennis-Kyrgios gives credit to Osaka in tackling his demons

Nick Kyrgios on Sunday credited four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka for helping him to deal with his inner demons. After the Australian produced a clinical display to dispatch Italy's Fabio Fognini in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, he once again opened up about the mental struggles he had endured over the past few years.

Soccer-Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi while they can

Argentine football fans should enjoy Lionel Messi while they can and stop worrying about whether the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will retire from international soccer after this year's World Cup in Qatar, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Sunday. "We have to enjoy him now, not think about the future and what is going to happen," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Tuesday's qualifier away to Ecuador.

Cricket-Australia to say farewell to lovable rogue Warne

More than three weeks after Shane Warne's death at a Thailand villa, his statue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground remains decorated with flowers, cigarettes, and beer cans left by fans mourning the loss of one of cricket's most authentic characters. Australians will remember Warne at a televised memorial service at his home stadium on Wednesday, with nearly 50,000 people attending the venue where the spin bowling great captured his 700th test wicket against Ashes foes England.

