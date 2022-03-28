Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton named as on-field umpires for first semi-final of Women's CWC

Women Match Officials will be at the forefront in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, the appointments for which were confirmed at the end of the league stage of the eight-team tournament. Both Match Referees, all on-field and TV umpires will be women in these high-profile fixtures, with the appointments for the final due to be announced after these two matches.

Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton will be the on-field umpires for the first semi-final between Australia and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on coming Wednesday. Sue Redfern will be the third umpire in this match with Alex Wharf the fourth umpire. Shandre Fritz will be the Match Referee. For the second semi-final between England and South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, Eloise Sheridan and Claire Polosak will be the two on-field umpires, with Jacqueline Williams named the third umpire and Langton Rusere the fourth umpire. GS Lakshmi will be the Match Referee. (ANI)

