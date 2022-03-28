Asian Development Tour returns to India with Gurugram Challenge

Indian golfers Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi will headline the inaugural Gurugram Challenge that marks the return of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) to the country after over three years.

The tournament, jointly sanctioned by the PGTI and ADT, starts on Tuesday at the Classic Golf and Country Club here and carries a prize purse of USD 75,000.

The tournament has a field of 144 players representing 19 countries. The prominent names participating include two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid and Indonesia's Rory Hie, who won an Asian Tour event in 2019.

The other leading players in the field consist of Indians Joshi, a winner on the Asian Tour, Honey Baisoya, Karandeep Kochhar, Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, as well as Sri Lanka's Mithun Perera and Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah.

Rashid, who was joint runner-up at an Asian Tour event at the Classic Golf & Country Club in 2019, is expecting to return to his consistent self this week.

''I've been shooting some low numbers recently but have somehow not been able to put together four good rounds. I'm looking to get the consistency back in my game. I feel I need to be more patient on the course as I may have been a bit too aggressive in recent events,'' he said. Joshi has some good memories of playing at the Classic Golf & Country Club as he won a PGTI event at the venue in 2016. ''It's good to be back at Classic where I have won in the past. The course is in great condition with the fairways and greens being immaculate. There is no rough so putting would hold the key this week.

''After I won on the PGTI last October, I fell ill and missed an event. So the swing has not felt the same since then and I've not been at the top of my game. But I'm feeling good heading into this week. I know it's just about shooting one low score and the confidence will be back,'' said Joshi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)