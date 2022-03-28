Premier Handball League appoints Rajeev Khanna as league commissioner

Premier Handball League (PHL) has appointed Rajeev Khanna, who is currently an advisor to the IPL team Rajasthan Royals, as the League Commissioner of the inaugural edition of the upcoming franchise-based league to be held later this year. Driven by his passion for sports, Khanna left four years of legal practice to explore a sports management career through the Indian Premier League in 2009 as the manager of Rajasthan Royals. He later became the Vice-President of the company. He has also worked closely with Kings XI Punjab, now rebranded as Punjab Kings, as their Chief Operating Officer for two years.

A complete makeover with the high-voltage competition will be the key highlight of PHL, which has been exclusively licensed to Bluesport Entertainment under the aegis of the Handball Federation of India. Attributing his time in RR and KXIP as full of learning, excitement and fun; Khanna, who is looking forward to being a part of this exciting development for Indian sports said, "I am thrilled to be part of the Premier Handball League. The beauty of sports lies in the fact that you bring in so much from one sport to the other that shifts the dynamics totally. It is a brand new challenge for me but we are working to make it a big success, developing the right strategies from the past experiences, matching the pre-existing league standards and also creating a brand new experience."

He further added: "My experience with IPL has taught me to be patient, teamwork, trusting people and resource management skills. Being part of this growth story in its nascent stage, my sports vision will be to make it one of the most locally played sports in India and bring representation from all sections of the society." The PHL organisers are also putting up a formidable expert panel of advisors to maximize the impact of the much-awaited handball league, which aims to revolutionise the sport in the country as six teams will vie for the season 1 crown. (ANI)

