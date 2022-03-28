Erigaisi to headline Indian Chess Tour

Reigning national champion Arjun Erigaisi will be the star attraction at the USD 1,00,000 prize money MPL Indian Chess Tour, an elite online event beginning on Thursday.

In the first regional expansion of Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, the event will give 16 top talents of the country a chance to qualify for the elite Tour.

The line-up is a mix of some of India's hottest chess talent, both established and new, headlined by the 18-year-old Erigaisi from Telangana who recently won the Challengers event at Wijk aan Zee.

There is also 15-year-old Chennai's Dommaraju Gukesh, one of India's brightest stars who will be hoping to break through to the top level.

Gukesh is a huge talent who narrowly missed out on the record for the world's youngest grandmaster aged 12.

The line-up also includes more established stars like S L Narayanan, Adhiban Baskaran, Harika Dronavalli and five-time Commonwealth champion Abhijeet Gupta.

Leg 1 will be a four-day rapid chess tournament running from March 31 to April 3. The event will have a time control of 15m + 10s.

The Tour will comprise four online tournaments followed by a final to crown the MPL Indian Chess Tour Champion 2022.

The matches will be streamed on chess24, chess24india, MPL app and also MPL's YouTube and Facebook channels.

The Tour is being hosted by Play Magnus Group (PMG), founded by World Champion Magnus Carlsen, in partnership with esports platform Mobile Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)