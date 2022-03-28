Left Menu

Austria coach stepping down after failing to reach World Cup

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:03 IST
  • Austria

Austria coach Franco Foda will leave his position after the friendly match against Scotland on Tuesday after failing to lead his team to the World Cup.

Foda used a news conference on Monday to suddenly announce his imminent departure, saying the time was right because "we couldn't fulfill our big dream." Austria lost 2-1 to Wales in the semifinals of the World Cup playoffs on Thursday.

"I've had a lot of thoughts over the past few days,'' Foda said, "and I take full responsibility for the fact that we didn't qualify for the World Cup. So my job as team manager ends after the Scotland game." The 55-year-old Foda was hired as Austria coach at the end of 2017. The team played at Euro 2020.

"My successor can look forward to a team with an impeccable character that has a lot of potential for development,'' he said. ''I am convinced that we will have a lot of fun with the national team in the years to come."

