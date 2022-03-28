Ajgar-Musthafa duo wins INRRC title

After three days of intense battle, the team of SK Ajgar Ali and Mohammad Musthafa were crowned champions of JK Tyre Indian National Regulatory Run Championship (INRRC).

Aniruddha and Raj Kumar Mundra finished second, while the driver-navigator team of Subir Roy and Nirav Mehta came third.

The INRRC Ladies Cup was lifted by the Pune team of Sheena Sabharwal (driver) and Trupti Gupta (navigator) while the Gurgaon-Mumbai combine of Jasmeet Kaur and Jyothi Iyengar came second. The third position went to the mother-daughter team of Nilasha and Ipsita Das from Kolkata. JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 8, which was the Grand Finale of INRRC 2021, started from Siliguri on March 24 and culminated in Darjeeling on March 26. A total of 24 teams, including seven all-ladies team, took part in the event.

