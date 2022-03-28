Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil receives Padma Shri

Paralympic gold medalist javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday received the prestigious Padma Shri award in the field of sports. Athlete Sumit Antil brought home a gold medal for India by throwing a javelin in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Antil registered a staggering record in the men's javelin throw as he not only won the gold medal but broke his own personal world record thrice in the finals with 68.55 metres.

Sumit Antil received his prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony today. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March/ April every year. (ANI)

