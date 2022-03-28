Left Menu

Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil receives Padma Shri

Paralympic gold medalist javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday received the prestigious Padma Shri award in the field of sports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:19 IST
Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil receives Padma Shri
Sumit Antil receive Padma Shri award (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paralympic gold medalist javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday received the prestigious Padma Shri award in the field of sports. Athlete Sumit Antil brought home a gold medal for India by throwing a javelin in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Antil registered a staggering record in the men's javelin throw as he not only won the gold medal but broke his own personal world record thrice in the finals with 68.55 metres.

Sumit Antil received his prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony today. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March/ April every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022