Canada qualify for men's FIFA World Cup for first time in 36 years

Canada have qualified for the men's FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years after a resounding 4-0 victory over Jamaica on a cold Sunday afternoon in Toronto.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:34 IST
Team Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/Canada Soccer). Image Credit: ANI
Canada have qualified for the men's FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years after a resounding 4-0 victory over Jamaica on a cold Sunday afternoon in Toronto. With the win, Canada became the first CONCACAF nation to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they maintained a three-point lead at the top of the table with one match still remaining in the CONCACAF final round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The historic win came 37 years after Canada qualified for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico with a 1-0 victory over Honduras on September 14, 1985. That marked the Canadian men's lone trip to the WC. Elsewhere, ten European teams have secured their spots at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with three places still up for grabs via the play-off path.

Two finals will be decided on Tuesday, while Wales will take on the winner of the tie between Scotland and Ukraine at a later date to determine the last UEFA representative at Qatar 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

