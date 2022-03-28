Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat receive Padma Shri

Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra.Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games history.

28-03-2022
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award.

The 24-year-old javelin thrower received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a ceremony. Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra.

Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history. He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The 33-year-old Bhagat also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para badminton, which made its debut at the Paralympics last year.

Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 4 years old, won the gold in the men's singles SL3 class.

