IPL 2022: Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya opts to field against Lucknow in battle of debutants

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in their opening match of the IPL 2022 against the fellow league newcomers Lucknow Super Giants here in Mumbai on Monday. Wankhede Stadium is playing host to two IPL debutants as the Gujarat Titans start their campaign with a sternum-churning contest against the Lucknow Super Giants.

From the Gujarat team, all eyes will be set on returning Hardik Pandya who will be leading the lines for the Titans backed by a couple of strong Indian names in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami. Lucknow, on the contrary, is being led by KL Rahul, one of the most successful batters in the glittering antiquity of the tournament. Titans skipper Hardik Pandya at the time of toss said: "We are going to bowl. First game we want to see how exactly the wickets are playing and keeping the dew factor as well. We wanted to see, assess and go through from there."

"It is always special to play in Wankhede because I have had some amazing memories here. It is a different role, different team but the feeling is same. We want to win here and let's see how it goes. We are going to give all the guys full freedom to express themselves. Lockie, Wade, Rashid and Miller are the four foreigner players," he added. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said: "I think it is pretty straightforward when you play in Wankhede, everyone wants to bowl first. The dew plays a big part in the second innings but the wicket remains the same throughout 40 overs. It is our first game and it is important to go out there and enjoy ourselves."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, and Mohammed Shami. Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)