The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-WREST-BAJRANG-COACH-INTERVIEW Bajrang's leg defence is not weak, it's just his style of play: His coach Sujeet Maan By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Contrary to the popular opinion that Bajrang Punia's leg defence is a major shortcoming in his game, Sujeet Maan, the new personal coach of the star grappler says the wrestler looks vulnerable only because of his attacking style and all he needs to do is to convert the moves into points.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-SRH-PREVIEW Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for winning start in match against each other Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) Packed with multiple match-winners in their ranks, heavyweights Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a clash of former champions as both sides aim for a winning start in the IPL here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-MARSH-LD INJURY DC player Marsh injured ahead of ODI series in Pakistan, question mark on his availability for IPL Lahore, Mar 28 (PTI) Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's availability for IPL side Delhi Capitals this season was on Monday rendered doubtful after he suffered a hip injury, which has all but ruled him out of the upcoming ODI series in Pakistan.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-SAMSON Rajasthan Royals have enough options to play around, says skipper Sanju Samson Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) A formidable squad at his disposal, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is hoping to end his team's 13-year-long title drought in the Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WOM We would be more than interested to own a team in Women's IPL: Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Punjab Kings would be ''more than interested'' if they are offered to own a team in the proposed Women's IPL next year, their co-owner Ness Wadia said on Monday.

SPO-TENNIS-BOPANNA Bopanna-Shapovalov pair enters Miami Open quarterfinals Miami (US), Mar 28 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned top seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets to enter men's doubles quarterfinals at the Miami Open tennis tournament here.

SPO-RACING-F2-JEHAN Jehan Daruvala claims second podium of F2 season in Jeddah Jeddah, Mar 28 (PTI) Indian racer Jehan Daruvala claimed his second podium of the season by finishing third in the Formula 2 Feature race, held on the sidelines of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix here.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PREVIEW Gokulam Kerala to test defensively solid Rajasthan United in I-League Kalyani, Mar 28 (PTI) Title holders Gokulam Kerala would look to breach the defensive wall of Rajasthan United when the two teams face each other in an I-League match here on Tuesday.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI Asian Development Tour returns to India with Gurugram Challenge Nuh (Haryana), Mar 28 (PTI) Indian golfers Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi will headline the inaugural Gurugram Challenge that marks the return of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) to the country after over three years.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND-FRIENDLIES Indian women's football team to play two international friendly matches in April New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Indian women's team will play two international friendly matches -- against Egypt and Jordan -- in April, the All India Football Federation said on Monday. SPO-CHESS-IND Erigaisi to headline Indian Chess Tour New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Reigning national champion Arjun Erigaisi will be the star attraction at the USD 1,00,000 prize money MPL Indian Chess Tour, an elite online event beginning on Thursday.

SPO-ARCHERY-ASIAN-IND No Deepika in Asian Games squad for first time since 2010 Sonipat, Mar 28 (PTI) World number two Deepika Kumari has failed to make the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Games, suffering one of the biggest setbacks in her illustrious career.

SPO-CRI-PAK-WI Postponed ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies rescheduled to June Lahore, Mar 28 (PTI) The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, which was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp last year, was on Monday rescheduled to June.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-DEEPIKA After missing Asian Games cut, heartbroken Deepika and Atanu vow to return with their best versions Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari is clueless about her future plan after a shock elimination from the trials for the archery event at Asian Games and three World Cups.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE ILeague: NEROCA, Aizawl secure contrasting wins Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Manipur outfit NEROCA FC snatched a lucky 1-0 win against Indian Arrows to move to the top three in the I-League here on Monday.

SPO-CHESS-DELHI Abhijeet Gupta back in joint lead at Delhi International Open Chess tournament New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Defending champion Abhijeet Gupta defeated Iran's Poormosavi Seyed Kian in the penultimate round to take a joint lead in the 19th Delhi International open chess tournament here on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)