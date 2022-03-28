Left Menu

BJP honours sportsperson with Rs 10 lakh

She had won 30 medals in the national championships.Anitha Pauldurai received the fourth highest civilian award in 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:38 IST
BJP honours sportsperson with Rs 10 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday presented a cash award of Rs 10 lakh to Padma Shri Anitha Pauldurai for her contribution to the basketball team.

The gesture would help her realise her dream of owning a car, said Amar Prasad Reddy, president of the youth development and sports cell of the party. During a function organised here to honour the sportsperson, party president of the State K Annamalai promised the sum to help her buy the car. Accordingly, BJP State vice- president M N Raja, accompanied by Amar Prasad Reddy, presented her a cheque for Rs 10 lakh, the party said.

The former captain of the basketball team played for 18 years and is the first Indian woman to have played nine Asian Basketball Confederation championships. She had won 30 medals in the national championships.

Anitha Pauldurai received the fourth highest civilian award in 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022