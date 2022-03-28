BJP honours sportsperson with Rs 10 lakh

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday presented a cash award of Rs 10 lakh to Padma Shri Anitha Pauldurai for her contribution to the basketball team.

The gesture would help her realise her dream of owning a car, said Amar Prasad Reddy, president of the youth development and sports cell of the party. During a function organised here to honour the sportsperson, party president of the State K Annamalai promised the sum to help her buy the car. Accordingly, BJP State vice- president M N Raja, accompanied by Amar Prasad Reddy, presented her a cheque for Rs 10 lakh, the party said.

The former captain of the basketball team played for 18 years and is the first Indian woman to have played nine Asian Basketball Confederation championships. She had won 30 medals in the national championships.

Anitha Pauldurai received the fourth highest civilian award in 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)