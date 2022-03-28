Sports News Roundup: Penguins hang 11 goals on Red Wings; Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving's home debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Shouldn't have played today, Azarenka says after quitting in Miami

Victoria Azarenka said her personal life had been "extremely stressful" in recent weeks and that she should not have played at the Miami Open on Sunday after the former world number one retired against 16-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova. Wildcard Fruhvirtova was leading 6-2 3-0 when the 32-year-old Azarenka informed the chair umpire that she was done and left the court.

NHL roundup: Penguins hang 11 goals on Red Wings

Evgeni Malkin had a hat trick plus an assist Sunday as the Pittsburgh Penguins clobbered the visiting Detroit Red Wings 11-2 to set a team high for goals this season. Also for Pittsburgh, Teddy Blueger added a goal and three assists; Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and two assists; Jeff Carter and Danton Heinen notched a goal and an assist; and Kasperi Kapanen and Brian Boyle scored.

Tennis-Sinner survives five match points in Miami, Gauff, Norrie advance

Jannik Sinner saved five match points before advancing past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7 7-5 7-5 in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, while second seed Alexander Zverev enjoyed a much smoother path to the last 16. Carreno Busta had Sinner on the ropes in the 10th game of the second set, nearly breaking him for the match before the Italian recovered to hold serve and convert on a chance in the next game.

Motor racing-Hamilton gutted after salvaging solitary point from Saudi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton described his slog to the final points-paying position at the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday as "gutting" but the seven-times champion vowed to keep up the fight. The sport's most successful driver with 103 wins, Hamilton was heard asking his engineer if his 10th-place finish offered any reward, as he found himself racing in unfamiliar territory on his return to the track at which he claimed his most recent win last December.

NBA roundup: Hornets spoil Kyrie Irving's home debut

LaMelo Ball scored 33 points and handed out nine assists, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 119-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night to spoil Kyrie Irving's first home game of the season. Ball scored 18 points and hit five of his seven 3-pointers during the third quarter, when the Hornets (39-36) outscored the Nets 37-29 after trailing by 14 almost midway through the second quarter. Ball made 10 of 21 shots from the field and hit seven of Charlotte's 17 3-pointers.

Motor racing-Mercedes' situation is no fun at all, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes are going through an "exercise in humility" after years of success but they will be stronger for it, team boss Toto Wolff said after more pain in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished 10th, the last of the points-paying positions, after failing to make it through the first phase of qualifying at Jeddah's Corniche street circuit.

Reports: Albert Pujols returning to Cardinals

First baseman Albert Pujols won three Most Valuable Player awards in his 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, and after 10 seasons in Southern California, Pujols is apparently returning to St. Louis. Several media outlets reported Sunday night that Pujols and the Cardinals have settled on a one-year contract that is worth $2.5 million.

Gymnastics-Canadian gymnasts seek investigation into 'toxic culture'

A group of more than 70 current and former Canadian gymnasts have called for an independent investigation into what they described as a "toxic culture and abusive practices" within their sport in the country. The gymnasts, who are and have been members of the Olympic and national team, said in a letter sent on Monday to Sport Canada's director general Vicki Walker that for nearly a decade the fear of retribution prevented them from speaking out.

Soccer-ECA, UEFA joint venture better for European clubs than Super League, says Al-Khelaifi

European clubs have heightened influence and affluence thanks to the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in an address to its General Assembly in Vienna on Monday. Al-Khelaifi said that the collaboration between the two bodies, which aimed to identify marketing partners to sell commercial rights for European club competitions in the 2024-27 cycle, had led to an increase in projected value for the tournaments.

Spain's Catalonia and Aragon regions to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, say reports

Spain's Catalonia and Aragon regions have reached an agreement to submit a joint bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, Spanish media said on Monday. Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia reported that Spain's Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco sent a formal letter to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and local executives with the details about the bid that will be presented to the International Olympic Committee in due course.

