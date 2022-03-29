Left Menu

Soccer-Van Gaal warns Ten Hag against joining 'commercial club' Man Utd

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal on Monday warned Ajax Amsterdam's Erik ten Hag against taking up the manager's role at Manchester United, urging him to choose a football club over a "commercial" one.

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal on Monday warned Ajax Amsterdam's Erik ten Hag against taking up the manager's role at Manchester United, urging him to choose a football club over a "commercial" one. Van Gaal managed United between 2014 and 2016, leading them to FA Cup success in his final season before being sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Ten Hag, 52, is among a handful of names linked to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after the current season. "Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United," Van Gaal told reporters ahead of Netherlands' friendly at home to Germany on Tuesday.

"But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it's a difficult choice for a coach ... he would be better going to a football club. I'm not going to advise him, he'll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club." The 52-year-old Ten Hag was appointed by Ajax during the 2017-18 campaign and led them to the Dutch league title in 2019 and 2021, as well as the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

