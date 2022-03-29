Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Battle of the 24-year-olds ticks a box for F1's new era

After last year's battle of the generations, and young pretender Max Verstappen taking the title from seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's new era has fired up a clash of 24-year-olds. The season's first two floodlit races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have seen Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen -- both 24 -- go wheel-to-wheel with one victory apiece.

Figure skating-No timeline yet for U.S. team to get medals, USOPC says

There is no timeline yet for when nine United States team figure skaters will receive their Beijing Olympics medals, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Monday. They finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee in the team event on Feb. 7 but the International Olympic Committee ruled no medals would be presented after Russian teenager Kamila Valieva's doping case forced a postponement of the ceremony.

Motor racing-Mercedes' situation is no fun at all, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes are going through an "exercise in humility" after years of success but they will be stronger for it, team boss Toto Wolff said after more pain in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished 10th, the last of the points-paying positions, after failing to make it through the first phase of qualifying at Jeddah's Corniche street circuit.

Motor racing-F1 set for talks after eventful Saudi GP weekend

Formula One has plenty to discuss after a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that raised questions about the race's continued presence on the calendar. An attack on an oil storage facility near the track by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group last Friday cast doubt on Sunday's race, with drivers meeting for more than four hours to consider their stance.

Tennis-Medvedev reaches last 16 in Miami, Brooksby up next

Top seed Daniil Medvedev moved a step closer to reclaiming the world number one ranking with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spaniard Pedro Martinez on Monday that put the U.S. Open champion into the last 16 at the Miami Open. Medvedev, who can replace Novak Djokovic on top of the world rankings if he reaches the Miami semi-finals, fired down 14 aces, won 79% of his first-serve points and broke Martinez three times to secure victory in 84 minutes.

Olympics-Biden invites Tokyo, Beijing athletes to White House in unique event

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited more than 800 Olympians and Paralympians from the Tokyo Summer and Beijing Winter Games to the White House in early May, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said Monday. The reception will be a "first of its kind" event, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said, bringing together delegations from two different Games at once.

NFL-League forms outside advisory panel on diversity practices

The National Football League (NFL) has created a new, six-person advisory panel to review diversity policies amid long-standing criticism over a lack of diversity in coaching and front office personnel roles, it said on Monday. The NFL Diversity Advisory Committee will provide an "expert, external perspective" on issues ranging from club diversity, equity and inclusion, the league said.

Gymnastics-Canadian gymnasts seek investigation into 'toxic culture'

A group of more than 70 current and former Canadian gymnasts have called for an independent investigation into what they described as a "toxic culture and abusive practices" within their sport in the country. The gymnasts, who are and have been members of the Olympic and national team, said in a letter sent on Monday to Sport Canada's director general Vicki Walker that for nearly a decade the fear of retribution prevented them from speaking out.

Soccer-ECA, UEFA joint venture better for European clubs than Super League, says Al-Khelaifi

European clubs have heightened influence and affluence thanks to the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in an address to its General Assembly in Vienna on Monday. Al-Khelaifi said that the collaboration between the two bodies, which aimed to identify marketing partners to sell commercial rights for European club competitions in the 2024-27 cycle, had led to an increase in projected value for the tournaments.

Spain's Catalonia and Aragon regions to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, say reports

Spain's Catalonia and Aragon regions have reached an agreement to submit a joint bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, Spanish media said on Monday. Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia reported that Spain's Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco sent a formal letter to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and local executives with the details about the bid that will be presented to the International Olympic Committee in due course.

