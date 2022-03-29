Left Menu

IPL 2022: Will bat at No 4 so others can play freely, believes Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya expressed happiness after his side defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the clash of debutants of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 07:51 IST
IPL 2022: Will bat at No 4 so others can play freely, believes Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade (Photo/Gujarat Titans-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya expressed happiness after his side defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the clash of debutants of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 on Monday. Fighting knocks from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni guided Lucknow Super Giants to 158/6 in their assigned 20 overs before their fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans chased the target with two balls to spare.

"This was the right game for us to be on either side and learn, but have learnt a lot by winning. Shami is known for his seam positions and he got us to a great start. We would have any day taken 160 on this wicket. Mostly I'll bat at number four because I want to take pressure with my experience so that the others can play freely. We want to win as a team and nobody can take the contribution away from anyway," said Hardik in a post-match presentation. "It was quite humid as well, so I wouldn't have finished Shami's spell over there. Manohar is some talent to look at with the talent he has. He is someone who you are going to hear about in the future. Tewatia was sensational as well. Getting out to Krunal would have pinched me more had we lost, but now the family is neutral and happy. He got me out and we won the match," he added.

Rahul Tewatia 40*, Matthew Wade 30, Hardik Pandya 33, and David Miller 30 played inspiring knocks for Gujarat as they chased the target of 159 with two balls to spare against Lucknow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022