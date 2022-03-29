Left Menu

Cycling-Bernal back on the bike two months after horror crash

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal said he was happy to be back on his bike just two months after a near-fatal accident left him needing multiple surgeries. Bernal, who won the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia, had neurosurgery after slamming into a stationery bus in Colombia in January.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 08:42 IST
Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal said he was happy to be back on his bike just two months after a near-fatal accident left him needing multiple surgeries. Bernal, who won the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia, had neurosurgery after slamming into a stationery bus in Colombia in January. He fractured his vertebra, right femur, right patella, and suffered chest trauma and a punctured lung.

The 25-year-old had said the accident left him with a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic. But he left hospital in February and has posted a picture of himself on Instagram back cycling on the road, describing it as the "happiest day" of his life. "After two months and 20 broken bones, here I am, and I want more. See you on the road, guys," Bernal said.

Bernal was the youngest rider to win the Tour in more than a century and had recently extended his contract with the Ineos Grenadiers team to 2026.

