Sports News Roundup: Ailing Lakers to face Mavericks as season slips away; Motor racing-Battle of the 24-year-olds ticks a box for F1's new era and more

Ailing Lakers to face Mavericks as season slips away

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hobble toward the finish line. Nursing a "horrible" ankle injury, superstar LeBron James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday night's game between the Lakers (31-43) and the host Dallas Mavericks (46-29).

Motor racing-Battle of the 24-year-olds ticks a box for F1's new era

After last year's battle of the generations, and young pretender Max Verstappen taking the title from seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's new era has fired up a clash of 24-year-olds. The season's first two floodlit races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have seen Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen -- both 24 -- go wheel-to-wheel with one victory apiece.

Figure skating-No timeline yet for U.S. team to get medals, USOPC says

There is no timeline yet for when nine United States team figure skaters will receive their Beijing Olympics medals, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Monday. They finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee in the team event on Feb. 7 but the International Olympic Committee ruled no medals would be presented after Russian teenager Kamila Valieva's doping case forced a postponement of the ceremony.

Motor racing-F1 set for talks after eventful Saudi GP weekend

Formula One has plenty to discuss after a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that raised questions about the race's continued presence on the calendar. An attack on an oil storage facility near the track by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group last Friday cast doubt on Sunday's race, with drivers meeting for more than four hours to consider their stance.

Tennis-Medvedev reaches last 16 in Miami, Osaka into quarters

Top seed Daniil Medvedev moved a step closer to reclaiming the world number one ranking as he beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the last 16 at the Miami Open, while Naomi Osaka cruised into the quarter-finals of the women's draw. Medvedev, who can replace Novak Djokovic in the rankings if he reaches the Miami semi-finals, fired down 14 aces and broke Martinez three times to secure victory in 84 minutes.

Boxing-Usyk promoter says Saudi Arabia could host Joshua rematch

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua is likely to take place in late June with Saudi Arabia among the venues being considered, his promoter told Sky Sports. Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September to seize the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

NFL-League says teams must add 'diverse person' to offensive coaching staff, expands Rooney Rule

The National Football League (NFL) on Monday adopted several resolutions aimed at boosting diversity among coaching and front-office personnel, including a requirement to that each club hire a "diverse person" as offensive assistant coach. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has repeatedly pledged to improve diversity in the league, where roughly 70% of its players are Black but the head coaches are overwhelmingly white.

NFL transactions roundup: Saints keep WR Tre'Quan Smith

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on a two-year contract, multiple outlets reported Monday. The base deal is worth $6 million -- $2 million guaranteed -- and up to $10.5 million with incentives, per the reports.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen looking forward to 'special' Parken Stadium return

Denmark's Christian Eriksen said he is looking forward to a "special" return to Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Tuesday and wants to give fans a new memory from the venue where he had a near-fatal heart attack at last year's Euros. The 30-year-old playmaker, who collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's meeting with Finland in June 2021, is set to play in the Danes' friendly against Serbia.

Soccer-ECA, UEFA joint venture better for European clubs than Super League, says Al-Khelaifi

European clubs have heightened influence and affluence thanks to the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in an address to its General Assembly in Vienna on Monday. Al-Khelaifi said that the collaboration between the two bodies, which aimed to identify marketing partners to sell commercial rights for European club competitions in the 2024-27 cycle, had led to an increase in projected value for the tournaments.

