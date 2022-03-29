Left Menu

Mumbai police say MCA owes them Rs 14.82 cr towards security for cricket matches

The official also said the MCA has paid Rs 4.20 crore for the police security provided to the Indian Premier League IPL matches and there was no outstanding amount for it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 11:39 IST
Mumbai police say MCA owes them Rs 14.82 cr towards security for cricket matches
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) owes Rs 14.82 crore to the city police for the security they provided to various cricket matches, a police official claimed on Tuesday. The police have sent multiple reminders to MCA officials in the last couple of years, but they have not paid the charges for the security provided to matches, including the women's World Cup, T-20, Test and one-day matches, he said. The official also said the MCA has paid Rs 4.20 crore for the police security provided to the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and there was no outstanding amount for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022