India beat Nepal by six wickets in Bangabandhu 4 Nation Physically Challenged tournament

Sachin Shiva and Tikka Singh played key roles as the Indian Divyang cricket team defeated Nepal by six wickets in the first match of the Bangabandhu 4 Nation Physically Challenged tournament in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh.Nepal scored 120 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs after captain Ramprasad won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium.Inder Singh was the top scorer with 36, while Abash Dholakoti hit 29 before being retired hurt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 11:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sachin Shiva and Tikka Singh played key roles as the Indian Divyang cricket team defeated Nepal by six wickets in the first match of the Bangabandhu 4 Nation Physically Challenged tournament in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Nepal scored 120 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs after captain Ramprasad won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium.

Inder Singh was the top scorer with 36, while Abash Dholakoti hit 29 before being retired hurt. Pradeep Rizal also chipped in with 10 runs in 19 balls.

In reply, Sachin (54 not out) gave the team a great start but India were reduced to 45 for 4 at one stage. Tikka (33 not out) then took charge of the situation as he along with Sachin took the team home in the 14th over. MS Shiva also contributed 11 runs.

Inder Singh, Suman, Ramprasad and Hem took one wicket each for the Nepal Divyang cricket team.

Sachin was adjudged the Man of the Match.

India will play its second league match against Sri Lanka.

