I-League: Gokulam Kerala to face Rajasthan United in next clash

After a hard-fought, 1-1 draw against leaders Mohammedan SC, defending I-League champions Gokulam Kerala will lock horns against I-League qualifiers champions Rajasthan United at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday. The last game against Mohammedan was Gokulam's first at the Naihati Stadium, which meant head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese and his side had an additional challenge to adapt to the pitch.

"We've studied the mistakes we made against Mohammedan. We had an opportunity to score late on but couldn't take it," said Vincenzo Alberto Annese in a statement. Rajasthan United have conceded the least goals (2) in the league this season and coach Annese is well aware of their solidity at the back.

"They are a quality side in the defensive phase. They have five clean sheets. Mauro (dos Santos), their leader at the back, played in LaLiga for many years. So it won't be easy to score against them," he added. Annese also noted that playing in Kalyani, a pitch they are more familiar with, will be an advantage to his team. "Rajasthan have played most of their games in Naihati where it's easier to defend because of the shorter pitch. We have speedy players like Fletcher, Luka, Jithin and Emil who can create a lot of problems and punish them."

Rajasthan United were held to a 0-0 draw by bottom side Kenkre in their last match but head coach Francesc Bonet isn't too concerned yet. "We lacked goals but created a lot of chances. So we're not worried. If we keep working hard, the goals will definitely arrive." Regarding his team's supreme defensive record, Bonet said, "We aren't conceding goals because we keep possession and attack a lot, which doesn't give the opposition many chances to score. We want to continue doing that and go for the win against Gokulam." (ANI)

