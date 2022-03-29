Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Vladimir Tarasenko logs 500th point in Blues' win; Motor racing-Battle of the 24-year-olds ticks a box for F1's new era and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Vladimir Tarasenko logs 500th point in Blues' win

Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist to reach the 500-point plateau and lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Monday. Tarasenko became the fifth player to score 500 career points for the Blues, joining Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger.

Ailing Lakers to face Mavericks as season slips away

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hobble toward the finish line. Nursing a "horrible" ankle injury, superstar LeBron James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday night's game between the Lakers (31-43) and the host Dallas Mavericks (46-29).

Motor racing-Battle of the 24-year-olds ticks a box for F1's new era

After last year's battle of the generations, and young pretender Max Verstappen taking the title from seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's new era has fired up a clash of 24-year-olds. The season's first two floodlit races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have seen Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen -- both 24 -- go wheel-to-wheel with one victory apiece.

Motor racing-F1 set for talks after eventful Saudi GP weekend

Formula One has plenty to discuss after a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that raised questions about the race's continued presence on the calendar. An attack on an oil storage facility near the track by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group last Friday cast doubt on Sunday's race, with drivers meeting for more than four hours to consider their stance.

Tennis-Medvedev reaches last 16 in Miami, Osaka into quarters

Top seed Daniil Medvedev moved a step closer to reclaiming the world number one ranking as he beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the last 16 at the Miami Open, while Naomi Osaka cruised into the quarter-finals of the women's draw. Medvedev, who can replace Novak Djokovic in the rankings if he reaches the Miami semi-finals, fired down 14 aces and broke Martinez three times to secure victory in 84 minutes.

Tennis-Swiatek ready to handle pressure of top ranking

Iga Swiatek puts her rise to world number one on the same level as her French Open win in 2020 but the 20-year-old Pole says she feels much better prepared to handle the pressure of her latest career milestone. Swiatek, who will replace retired Australian Ash Barty as number one when the rankings are updated on Monday, went from being a largely unknown 19-year-old ranked 54th in the world to acquiring celebrity status after her win at Roland Garros.

NFL-League says teams must add 'diverse person' to offensive coaching staff, expands Rooney Rule

The National Football League (NFL) on Monday adopted several resolutions aimed at boosting diversity among coaching and front-office personnel, including a requirement to that each club hire a "diverse person" as offensive assistant coach. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has repeatedly pledged to improve diversity in the league, where roughly 70% of its players are Black but the head coaches are overwhelmingly white.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen looking forward to 'special' Parken Stadium return

Denmark's Christian Eriksen said he is looking forward to a "special" return to Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Tuesday and wants to give fans a new memory from the venue where he had a near-fatal heart attack at last year's Euros. The 30-year-old playmaker, who collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's meeting with Finland in June 2021, is set to play in the Danes' friendly against Serbia.

NBA roundup: Pascal Siakam nets 40 in Raptors' OT win over Celtics

Pascal Siakam scored four of his season-best 40 points in overtime before fouling out and added 13 rebounds as the host Toronto Raptors defeated the undermanned Boston Celtics 115-112 on Monday. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each added 14 points for the Raptors, who have won the first three games of a four-game homestand.

Soccer-ECA, UEFA joint venture better for European clubs than Super League, says Al-Khelaifi

European clubs have heightened influence and affluence thanks to the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in an address to its General Assembly in Vienna on Monday. Al-Khelaifi said that the collaboration between the two bodies, which aimed to identify marketing partners to sell commercial rights for European club competitions in the 2024-27 cycle, had led to an increase in projected value for the tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)