Left Menu

Australia's Agar tests positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan

Australian team management said physiotherapist Brendan Wilson also tested positive during regular testing of the squad. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was ruled out on Monday because of a COVID-19 infection, leaving an under-strength Australian squad with 13 fit players available for the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium.

PTI | Lahinch | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:27 IST
Australia's Agar tests positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan

Australia's cricket team was weakened by another case of COVID-19 on Tuesday after left-arm spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for the virus just hours before the start of a limited-overs international series in Pakistan. Australian team management said physiotherapist Brendan Wilson also tested positive during regular testing of the squad. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was ruled out on Monday because of a COVID-19 infection, leaving an under-strength Australian squad with 13 fit players available for the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was unavailable for at least the start of the three-match series because of a hip injury, and veteran batter Steve Smith was ruled out with an injured elbow.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and veteran opener David Warner are being rested for the limited-overs portion of the tour after helping Australia to a 1-0 victory in the three-match test series.

Lahore will host the three ODIs and a one-off Twenty20 international to round off Australia's tour to Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022