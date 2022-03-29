New Zealand beats Netherlands by 7 wickets in 1st ODI
Nicholls made 57.Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4-50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, which batted first after winning the toss.The Netherlands slipped to 45-5 before Michael Rippon and captain Pieter Seelaar put on 80 for the sixth wicket.
A century by Will Young helped guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.
Young made 103 and combined with Henry Nicholls in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket which saw New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. Nicholls made 57.
Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4-50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, which batted first after winning the toss.
The Netherlands slipped to 45-5 before Michael Rippon and captain Pieter Seelaar put on 80 for the sixth wicket. Rippon made 67 and Seelaar 43.
South Africa-born Rippon, who plays for Otago province in the New Zealand domestic competition, also took 2-32 from eight overs.
