Motor racing-Mick Schumacher crash could be a $1 million hit for Haas

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1 million hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner. "I think the cost is still pretty high because all the suspension is gone, except the front left.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1 million hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner. The German driver missed Sunday's race in Jeddah, despite being unhurt in the impact, with the shattered car needing a complete rebuild.

"The chassis in itself doesn't seem to be broken, the side impact structure ... the engine also, I was told from Ferrari, seems to be okay, the battery pack as well, and then all the rest is broken," Steiner told reporters. "I think the cost is still pretty high because all the suspension is gone, except the front left. I think there's still something on there. The rest is just like powder, carbon powder.

"I don't know money-wise as yet but these cars, between gearbox, the whole bodywork's gone, radiator ... between half a million to a million (dollars) I would say," added Steiner when asked about the cost of new parts. Ferrari-powered Haas, who finished last in 2021 without scoring a point, has made a strong start to the season and are fifth overall with Denmark's Kevin Magnussen scoring points in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Steiner said Haas would bring upgrades to the car but everything needed to be managed carefully to maximize performance under the budget with 21 races remaining. The next round is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on April 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

